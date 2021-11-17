Parsons PD apprehend one in duo burglary, searching for second

PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department is asking for help in locating an identified individual with connections to a burglary case from Tuesday morning.

Around 9:40 AM, Parsons PD responded to a call from a resident saying their lock had been cut off their storage shed in the 2500 block of Grand Ave.

The resident called again and reported that there were two people getting into the shed originally and split up from the area before a PPD officer arrived to canvas the location. Once there, officers did obtain a description: Two white males with one in the shed and the other acting as a lookout.

While searching the area, one PPD officer located a suspect matching the victim’s description in the 100 block of S 27th St. The man fled on foot but was detained at 25th and Belmont Ave and was identified as 20-year-old Lazarus Thomas Hinman, of Parsons. Witnesses confirmed it was the suspect the had entered the shed to steal property.

The second man in this case, however, has not been located but has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Harold Hilton, of Parsons. Parsons PD is currently trying to located Hilton.

Both Hilton and Hinman are on bond for pending cases in Labette County District Court. Hilton is also on probation through Neosho County and was arrested earlier this year for Burglary at the Townsman Storage Units in Parsons.

Charges are being sought against Hinman for Burglary, Attempted Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and Interference with Law Enforcement, and against Hilton for Burglary, Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.