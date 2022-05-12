PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department is celebrating a new addition.

The department gained national attention at the end of last year after the brutal killing of an officer’s dog.

“If the community is going to put forth the money to give us these nice things to enhance our performance, I’m going to do everything I can to do that performance as best I can,” said Christian Smith, Parsons Police K9 Handler.

Morgan, the black Labrador, is the newest member of the Parsons Police Department. She completed her training earlier this year.

Since then, Morgan and her handler, Christian Smith, have been hard at work.

“She’s trained in multiple things. She’s trained in for odors for narcotics which would be cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine and marijuana. We’ve had a couple distribution cases, one off the top of my head was about 60 pounds of marijuana off a traffic stop,” Smith said.

Morgan’s presence was made possible thanks to the efforts of the non-profit “K9s4COPS.” The group reached out to Parsons PD after the loss of Ranger back in December 2021. The young German shepherd was a Parsons officer’s dog and had been brutally killed.

“K9s4COPS stepped up and said they would give us a grant for a new K9, and through donations from the public, we were able to get enough money to get Morgan,” said Dennis Dodd, Parsons Police Deputy Chief.

“In order to get these dogs it’s expensive, very expensive. I believe it’s going to be anywhere from 10 to 15 grand, some actually range more than that,” added Smith.

A plaque in the police department lobby recognizes the donors who have helped make the addition of K9s in the department possible.

“All the donations we get go through the Community Foundation of Parsons and they pay for almost everything an animal needs, we take care of the vehicle but they pay for the animals,” said Dodd.