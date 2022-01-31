PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police are seeking a man wanted on multiple warrants that drove a car into three other cars early Sunday morning.

After observing a car make multiple traffic violations, two officers with the Parsons Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle just before 2:00 AM. The suspect vehicle, however, immediately fled the officers.

The driver, now identified as 36-year-old, Jason Anderson-Moseley, dove from his moving car at one point to continue the chase on foot. His still rolling car eventually collided with three parked cars in a parking lot near the 1700 block of Broadway – a 1992 Buick Century, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, and a 2016 Jeep.

In his car also was 19-year-old, Amber Leistikow, of Parsons. She was arrested on charges for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anderson-Moseley has warrants for his arrest in Labette County on drug charges, Allen County for drug charges with nationwide extradition and the City of Parsons.

Police are seeking the following charges on Anderson-Moseley:

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving

Attempting to Flee

Criminal Damage to Property

Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

Other traffic violations

PPD adds there is probable cause to arrest Anderson-Moseley on felony charges as police continue their follow-up on this case.

If you have information on Anderson-Moseley’s whereabouts you are asked to contact PPD at (620) 421-7060.

“Anderson-Moseley has had frequent contact with law enforcement throughout the region. His local list of contacts and arrests stretches past my arm. I hope this time the courts take these new felony crimes seriously,” said Parsons Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd.