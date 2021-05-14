Parsons Oak Grove School Restoration

PARSONS, Kans. — An old community staple is preparing to re-open it’s doors after being built almost 150 years ago.

The “Oak Grove School House” in Parsons will start hosting it’s restoration tour this weekend.

After the school closed in 1960, talks to begin restoration began in 1966 at a class reunion.

Since then over $100,000 have been poured into restoring Oak Grove. It even got the attention from both the “United States and Kansas Historical Societies,” as a historic site

Roger Pruitt, Oak Grove School Historical Society Treasurer:

“It was used by military during the Civil War for transport wagons, going down to Indian territory from Fort Scott to Fort Gibson, it was used by stage coaches after the Civil War before railroads got established.”

The school tour will begin at 9 AM at 20505 20th road in Parsons. The tour will feature artifacts and a historical marker dedication.