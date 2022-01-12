Parsons ‘Music in the Park’ is asking for suggestions

PARSONS, Kans. — Planning is underway for a long-standing music tradition in Parsons.

The “Music in the Park” concert series at Forest Park begins in June but organizers are asking for community input regarding groups and performers now.

Concerts are held each Thursday evening from June through July. They’ve been a fixture in the community since 2000.

“We always try to change up the genres, we don’t do a lot of repeat with the artists unless it’s really heavily requested, and we like to change up a variety, anything from bluegrass, we’ve had reggae, world music,” said Matthew Hoisington, parsons events & media director

Suggestions can either be made by phone at 620-421-7032 or on the “Music in the Park” concert series Facebook page by following this link.