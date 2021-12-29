Parsons couple facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons couple is facing multiple felonies after being stopped by a Cherokee County deputy Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:00 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle north of Columbus on Kansas Hwy 7. During the stop the deputy noticed the passenger and driver attempt to switch seats.

Through investigation the deputy learned the original driver, Kenneth Jarrell Jones, 31, of Parsons, was driving with a suspended license. The deputy also uncovered a “considerable amount of narcotics” which included methamphetamine and prescription drugs, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with distribution. Nearly $2,000 worth of counterfeit money was found as well.

A child under the age of 10 was present in the vehicle during the stop.

Jones is now being held in custody on allegations of:

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Obtaining / Selling Prescription Drugs

Possession of Hallucinogens

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Counterfeiting Currency

Aggravated Child Endangerment

Driving While Suspended

Also taken into custody was 24-year-old Bailey Britton, of Parsons.

She is being held on the following allegations: