PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a call for a domestic disturbance escalated into thousands of dollars worth of civilian property being damaged.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Parsons resident, Travis Caine Kellogg, with help from residents that witnessed the rampage. Under police custody, Kellogg confessed to the causing the damage and faces 11 counts of Felony Criminal Damage for his actions.

Prior to PPD’s arrival, Kellogg was reportedly not wearing a shirt and yelling at a woman near the 1700 block of Stevens in Parsons. Before locating their suspect, officers discovered his trail of destruction involving several nearby vehicles with their mirrors broken off, and a damaged mailbox and large flowerpot. Windows were also broken at the Parsonion Apartments – reportedly costing $6,000 to replace.

Charges remain pending through the Labette County Attorney’s Office