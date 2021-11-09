Parsons man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Detective Kyle Wiford arrested Larry Neil McQuarie Jr., age 48 of Parsons, for Aggravated Failure to Register as an Offender.

This arrest came from an investigation that Detective Wiford conducted through the Parsons Registered Offender Program (PROP) and had found that McQuarie was supposed to register with Labette County as an offender from a previous drug conviction for the Manufacture of a Controlled Substance. McQuarie was arrested and jailed without incident. McQuarie’s new charges are 4 Aggravated Counts of Failure to Register as an Offender and 6 separate violations for Failure to Register as an Offender.

The PROP program is designed to maintain a level of accountability for released violent, sex and drug offenders as a part of their sentencing requirements. This program is not an additional punishment but a follow-up for an already convicted felon or misdemeanant that has been released into the community. This program is headed up by Detective Wiford and works in a close partnership with the

Labette County Sheriff’s Office. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is the location of registry for Labette County Registered Offenders.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “we developed this program as a way to keep a closer watch on all our registered offenders. We want them to succeed in their release and hope that our PROP Officers going to visit registered offenders at home will compel a voluntary compliance with registration requirements and hopefully keep them from reoffending. We try to gain voluntary compliance in all aspects of law enforcement but are also willing to make that arrest in the event that there is no chance of compliance. We are trying to change the perception of law enforcement in our community as law enforcement is evolving nationwide. There is a large disconnect between rural policing and what is shown on the mainstream media from large metropolitan areas. We are rural policing, and we try to embrace all aspects of community policing. The PROP Program is one of those projects for building a better tomorrow for our community.”

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.