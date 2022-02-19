PARSONS, Ks. — People are getting their first look at a new memorial coming to Parsons.



The first rough drafts have been completed for Five Pathways to Freedom veterans memorial.



It’s expected to be built next to the Parsons Municipal Building and will honor veterans from the five military branches.



The renderings were created by former and current students at Parsons High School.



“Mainly it’s just been me and Colin Ryan, we’ve been the main contributors to it and that’s just what we’ve been working on for the majority of our first semester here,” Nick Sanborn, PHS Senior, “We still add little details here and there and still whatever Mr. Rea asks us to do we still put it on there.”



“These pictures really bring it to life, and yeah I’m very anxious to see it,” Carl Johnson, Memorial Director & Marine Veteran, “This is not for my era, or for any particular era, it’s for all veterans, whether they’re active, reserve or whatever, it’s for those people.”



The next stage in development will be fundraising an estimated $200,000. Donations can be sent by mail to:

Jennifer Eichinger

1816 Main Street

PO Box 576

Parsons, KS, 67357