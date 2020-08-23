Parsons football program moving forward with focus on discipline

PARSONS, Kan. — This offseason, the Parsons Vikings had one focus: discipline.

That’s all thanks to new head coach Jeff Schibi.

Matt Ray, senior OL, says, “He’s pushed us to be better than ever. He’s really gotten us to work hard this year. That’s different than we’ve ever had before. We’ve always, in the past, not had the greatest habits, but having him around has helped quite a bit. It’s pushed us to be better than yesterday.”

Schibi says, “People always say that Parsons has a culture problem. Whether that’s true or not, I’ve had nothing but great things to say about our kids. Discipline has been an offseason emphasis. The one thing that I wanted to do was instill some discipline, and I think the kids were looking for that.”

Improving the discipline of the squad is only one piece of the puzzle; the other is beefing up the offensive and defensive lines.

Schibi says, “I think we’ve learned the hard way the last couple years that you can have all the speed, you can have all the skill guys that you want, but a game is won and lost in the trenches.”

For Schibi, it isn’t just about winning football games.

As a former Parsons player, it’s also about something bigger than that.

Schibi says, “One of the things as a player I took pride in was representing Parsons across my chest. I’m gonna instill that in these kids, who you’re representing when you wear that across your chest. You’re representing everyone in this community. So when you travel to another community, you have to take that pride with you and know who you’re playing for and what that means.”

Parsons will kick off their season on September 4 at Anderson County.