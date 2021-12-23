Parsons Florist gives out poinsettias to area nursing home residents

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons florist is doing her part to spread the holiday spirit

Yalanda Wolke owns “A-Blossom for Every Occasion.” She recently delivered 140 poinsettias to local nursing home residents.

The store had been selling handmade ornaments to help fund the project — one for every resident.

This started last year as a way to cheer up residents who weren’t able to see their families due to COVID precautions in place at facilities

“I had a lot of response to it, a lot of people wanted me to continue to do this, so that’s what we’re going to continue to do because the community wants to help out and give the nursing home residents something to cheer them up at Christmas,” said Wolke.

Wolke says she hopes to do this every year.