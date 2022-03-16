PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons residents are hoping to bring a community resource back to life.

The Parsons Community Garden is receiving a facelift after not being operational for the past four years. It’s thanks to a collaboration between the City, the K-State Extension Office, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways. Work is already underway to clear debris, weeds, and make the garden ADA compliant.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting to be able to drive by it and know that we’ve had a part in making something beautiful. We’ve even had a neighbor come by and say he’s been concerned about it, and had seen it growing up and wished that the community would get back into it, so he’s really excited about it too” said Lauren Coover, Blue Cross Blue Shielf Pathways Coordinator

The hope is to have the garden finished by April 11th. That’s when the first family gardening class will be offered through K-State Extension.

