Parsons Christmas Parade safety takes on a new look

PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Annual Christmas Parade will return this December but with some changes.

The parade is a long-standing Parsons holiday tradition and will take place on December 2nd this year.

Starting off, the route for the parade between Central and 17th Street in Parsons will have ‘NO PARKING ZONE’ notices beginning at 3:00 PM and up until the end of the parade around 9:00 that evening.

This decision comes after city staff discussed with residents and parade planners on how to keep pedestrians safe. In 2014, a pedestrian was grievously injured after being struck on Main Street during Parsons’ Annual Fireworks display.

“Each year there are numerous calls to dispatch about vehicles trying to drive through the parade, around barricades, ignoring directions of officers and event staff. We even have witnessed fender-benders after the parade. It’s not the time during the parade that is always the main cause for concern, but when that final float goes by, all of the streets suddenly turn very chaotic,” said Police Chief Robert Spinks.

Car parking will still be available on the parade route on Broadway from 17th to Central.

Officials hope not only will the new measure make the parade safer, but provide easier viewing to pedestrians too.

Spinks adds that the most dangerous part of the parade is at the end of the route where people are finishing up and trying to leave through the wrong streets, causing congestion and even near collisions.