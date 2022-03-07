PARSONS, Kans. — Authorities are searching for a man possibly connected with a shooting at a Parsons bar over the weekend which left a man injured.

David Lamont Young III booking photo from an earlier date. Courtesy: Parsons Police Department

Although not a suspect at this time, the Parsons Police Department is seeking more information on David Lamont Young III as a POI in this case. Young, along with two others – Raymond Rigazio and Daruis [sic] Colbert – were all seen together around the time of the shooting Saturday at SomewhereElse Bar in Parsons around 1:49 AM.

Around this time, police arrived to the bar to find 42-year-old Tyrone Mayweather, of Kansas City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers initiated an investigation immediately after Mayweather was released to EMS and gathered that a gun was shot after an argument between two women escalated into the parking lot. A total of three shell casing were recovered afterwards by police.

Further questioning of witnesses revealed that Young, Rigazio, and Colbert were present at the scene at the time of the shooting. According to PPD Lieutenant Kyle Wilford, “this is not the first time that Young or Rigazio have been connected to a shooting, we are asking citizens to use caution around them and notify police.”

If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.