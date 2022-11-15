KANSAS (KSNF)— The Parsons Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies this weekend in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

Beginning Saturday, November 19th until Monday, November 27th, Parsons Police will be actively enforcing Kansas occupant protection laws. Their agency will also provide education that serves a reminder that buckling seatbelts saves lives.

‘Buckle up, your friends and family are counting on you to arrive safely this Thanksgiving. Click it. Don’t risk it,’ read the Parsons Police Department press release.