Parents and children head to Southeast High School for the STEM Baking Class

CHEROKEE, Kan. — Young kids and parents spend their Saturday morning in Cherokee learning how to cook together.

The Family Dinner Project, parents as teachers, and FCCLA held the STEM Baking Class for families at Southeast High School.

Parents and young kids learned about the science of baking and how to make snacks.

At the end of the event, families were able to take home recipe books and enter into a raffle for a children’s playset.

The goal of Saturday’s class was all about empowering families to be involved in the kitchen.

Miranda Hartman, Southeast High School FCCLA President, says, “We hope that they like to try new foods because if the kids make the food, they’re more interested in eating the food, and then just learning and being independent on how to do things on their own.”

Money raised from the playset raffle goes toward the Southeast Kansas High School’s FCCLA District Leadership Competition.