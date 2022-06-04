PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Jefferson Highway Association’s Annual Conference came to an end today with one last trip through Southeast Kansas.



The Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Club of Pittsburg led the parade of vintage cars down the historic highway.

It made its way through downtown Pittsburg, Franklin and Arma.



The parade is meant to show off the cars that used to travel the Jefferson Highway back when it was first built.



According to organizers about 50 cars made their way to Pittsburg from places like Wichita, Tulsa and Springfield.



“It’s a labor of love and you kind of like to show off all of the hard work that you’ve put into these cars and so it’s just a natural thing for car enthusiasts to show off what they’ve accomplished,” says Jack Alvested, Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Club Secretary.



The parade finished up with a cruise-in at the Crawford County Historical Museum where the parade participants could show off their cars.