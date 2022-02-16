CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local voters will have to wait a little longer to decide the fate of a school bond issue in Carthage.

The issue focusing on a new performing arts center and additional classrooms failed to certify for the April ballot.

School officials point to a mixup with signatures on the official paperwork submitted to the County Election Office.

The Carthage School Board is expected to consider a new date later this year, which would allow for more time for more campaign time.

“We’ll have an opportunity to share more knowledge. Obviously from a school district point of view, I know it’s very important to have new classrooms. The performing arts center is a great thing. But we need new classrooms and the back side of this building will have classroom space,” said Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supt.

The $18 million proposal calls for construction next to the high school, adding a 1,200 seat auditorium and new classrooms for the school.