Panhandling happenings in Joplin

After an ordinance was repealed just last year in 2019, panhandling is still an ongoing event within Joplin. Panhandling is defined as “to ask strangers for money, especially in a public place,” according to the Cambridge dictionary.

While panhandlers can be found scattered around Joplin, the Joplin Police Department does not have a stance on the matter, according to William Davis, Joplin Police Department PIO and captain, as there is no current ordinance against panhandling.

“Well, I would say that we recognize that there are a good amount of panhandlers that are in Joplin, we see them,” Davis said. “We don’t have an official stance just because it’s our job as law enforcement to go out and enforce the laws and currently there isn’t a specific ordinance against panhandling in and of itself, but there are ordinances that do come into play like pedestrians in the roadway, obstructing traffic, harassment, things of that sort that are enforceable, but anything specific to panhandling there’s no ordinance at the moment for enforcement.”

As was discussed in the 2019 settlement over panhandling in Joplin, reported by the Associated Press, many individuals see panhandling as an expression of their first amendment rights—freedom of speech. Davis said that he can also see this as a representation of these rights.

“In a way, absolutely,” Davis said. “And part of the job of law enforcement is you take an oath to defend an individual’s freedoms and not restrict their rights, and we recognize that people do have the right to free speech and to do those kind of things, and we don’t want to infringe upon that. So, of course the ACLU issue that came forward was contesting the law that was on the books that was previously being enforced, and as far as the future goes with that, it’s one of those things that we rely on enforcing ordinances that are on the book and if something is contested and removed then we will no longer enforce that.”

Davis said that while there is no ordinance in place against panhandling since the settlement last year, the topic can get people talking about what they feel should be done.

“It’s one of those that it creates conversation in the city, but ultimately that’s with the Joplin city council to decide on what they feel is important as far as what enforcement action should be taken and what should be allowed or not allowed in the city,” Davis said.

When it comes to interreacting with panhandlers, Davis suggests that individuals take precaution and it is a personal choice whether or not to donate.

“We would say it’s an individual’s personal preference whether or not they donate anything to an individual who’s making those solicitations,” Davis said. “Of course, we tell people to always be mindful of their safety, we don’t want anybody to become a victim or fall victim to any fraudulent situation or anything that would compromise their safety. So, we would say that’s an individual’s choice on whether or not they choose to donate to those, to just always keep their personal safety in mind whenever taking those actions or making a decision like that.”

Keeping in mind with using precaution, Davis explained to be mindful of possible fraudulent situations, as some panhandlers will misrepresent organizations.

“Misrepresenting something, if you’re going out there and you’re representing a particular organization and you’re collecting donations for a particular cause and it’s not in reality going to that cause that’s a fraud issue and that is something that could be looked at from a criminal standpoint if you’re misrepresenting that,” Davis said. “… So, that’s again where we tell people just be mindful and it’s personal preference if you choose to give that person money or not.”

Davis said it’s difficult to track if panhandlers are being lawful or not since there is no current ordinance for the city and that “there are other enforceable things that can take place … and that enforcement doesn’t just fall with panhandling.” He described that it is hard to narrow down and distinguish offenses between those of panhandlers or other individuals. Still, though, Davis said law enforcement will often conduct “wellbeing checks” on panhandlers to ensure the individuals are fine.

“… We’ll still respond and go out, a lot of times it’s kind of a check on wellbeing call that we’ll respond to,” Davis said. “Especially if you have somebody that’s panhandling and they may have children with them, things of that sort. We’ll get those calls and we’ll go out check on them, ‘hey, are you OK? Are the children OK? Everything going all right?’ ‘Yeah, just down on my luck, out of a job, just need some money.’ And as long as there’s not issues with their health or mental health or any issues with neglect with kids, then really we just do a check on wellbeing and call it that.”