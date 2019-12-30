Pancakes and Pajamas party helps families to connect with the community

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church invites families to come as they are and connect with others within the community.

The Light at Joplin held the annual Pancakes and Pajamas party Sunday.

Families and friends were invited to enjoy breakfast with each other, while meeting new people within the church.

Guests were also asked to write letters to themselves, detailing how this year has been and goals they have for 2020.

The letters will then be redistributed at next year’s Pancakes and Pajamas event.

Justin Newman, leader, says, “One of the things that we believe here at the Light is that we are a stained glass family. If you ever looked at stained glass, it’s a lot of different pieces that fit together to make one beautiful picture. We want people to understand that they are part of that stained glass and that they play a unique role.”

The Light at Joplin will be holding a New Year’s Eve party this Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For just a five dollar donation, there will be a DJ, food, and games.