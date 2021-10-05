Pair arrested in Galena burglary

GALENA, Kans. — Two people were arrested Monday evening following a burglary in rural Galena.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office learned from a resident that someone entered their home and stole furniture, tools and other property.

The Deputies were able to identify the suspects during their investigation and traces the stolen items back to a nearby home where one of the suspects was also allegedly found hiding in a bedroom.

Samantha Brant, 37, and David Lee Ashley, 56, were both taken to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Residential Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property.