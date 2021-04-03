“Paint Your Pet” at Create N Sip Studios next Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. – On April 10, Create N Sip Studios in Joplin is hosting a “Paint Your Pet” event in which guests turn their favorite pet photo into a work of art.

How it works

Register early and send in your pet photo no less than 72 hours before the event. An email address to send your photo to will be provided on the registration form. Your pet will then be sketched onto a canvas, ready for you to paint when you arrive.

The studio artist will assist you in “creating the masterpiece of your fur baby, feathered friend, or reptilian rapscallion,” according to Create N Sip Studio’s website. Guests can even create a memorial portrait for pets that have passed away.

The three hour event allows guests plenty of time to paint and get the assistance needed to complete their portrait without rush.

Guests can bring their own beer, wine and snacks. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are available for purchase at Create N Sip Studios.

The “Paint Your Pet” events take place twice a month, so “if someone isn’t able to attend this one, there are many more in the future,” said studio owner and artist John Coleman.

Details

Location: Create N Sip Studios, 223 W 3rd Street in Joplin, MO

Cost: $52.00, includes 16×20 canvas with pet sketched, paints, brushes, apron, and instruction

Limited seating

Create N Sip Studios recommends one pet per canvas

Ages 12+

Register online at Create N Sip Studio’s website.