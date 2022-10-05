WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School’s Homecoming is just a couple of days away, and that school spirit is spreading throughout town.

It’s the city’s annual Paint the Town Red Week, which includes decorated storefronts.

The downtown area hosts several of the cardinal themed windows, but they’re also along Daugherty Street and on Highway 171.

Fans will be celebrating tonight with a parade and community bonfire, which attracted around 3,500 people last year.

“It’s kind of a big thing that everybody looks forward to and, you know, it’s grown and grown tremendously every year. You know, it’s a really fun event,” said Leeann Crider, WC Chamber.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will travel South from City Hall, then West on Aylor Street to the middle school.

That’s where the community bonfire will be, as well as food trucks, bounce houses and games.