Ozarks Food Harvest sets fundraising goal of $30,000 for Giving Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Ozarks Food Harvest has set a fundraising goal of $30,000 for Giving Tuesday to help provide food for families facing hunger this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable giving that encourages people to commit to an act of generosity. Following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, this year’s Giving Tuesday will take place on Nov. 30.

Community members can support The Food Bank by donating through its website or Facebook fundraiser on Nov. 30. Ozarks Food Harvest’s fundraising goal of $30,000 will help provide more than 120,000 meals to children, families and seniors in the Ozarks. Feeding Missouri, the Feeding America food bank coalition for Missouri, and CoxHealth will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

“The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for families facing hunger,” said Denise Gibson, development and communication director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so grateful to everyone in southwest Missouri that helps support our mission to Transform Hunger into Hope.”

Since 2014, Ozarks Food Harvest has raised more than $175,000 through Giving Tuesday campaigns to help provide more than 700,000 meals to families experiencing hunger in the Ozarks.

Ozarks Food Harvest is the largest COVID-19 related donor to charities in southwest Missouri serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties. The Food Bank reaches nearly 30,000 individuals weekly and provides more than 23 million meals annually. In southwest Missouri, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger