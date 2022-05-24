EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — One prominent magazine found on store shelves and in checkout lanes across the United States has named a “vacation destination” in the Ozarks as one of this year’s “Best Mountain Towns.”

The magazine and online publication, Southern Living, named Eureka Springs, Arkansas as one of 2022’s Best Mountain Towns of the South.

The unique city, which is no more than a two hour drive from Joplin, is listed on Southern Living’s website as number 5 of 15 towns in the south that the publication voted as one of “The South’s Best Mountain Towns 2022.”

“The mountains are etched into every fiber of life in Eureka Springs and one of the best parts of this natural playground is that you can tailor your visit to be as adventurous or relaxing as you wish,” said Madison Dawson, Director of Tourism for the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission.

The Southern Living publication had the following to say about Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and why the town was chosen as one of their “best.”

“The historic downtown area is the calling card of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a mountain town nestled in the Ozark Mountains near Beaver Lake. The entire downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so take time to marvel at the architecture, then explore the works by local artisans in the town’s eclectic shops and boutiques.” Southern Living Editors

Some fun facts about the small Arkansas mountain town, listed by the Eureka Springs Tourism office, include: