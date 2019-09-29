Ozark Orchard Festival celebrates city history

GOODMAN, Mo. — Four state residents are honoring the orchard city history in McDonald County.

The City of Goodman held the 4th annual Ozark Orchard Festival at the City Ball Park.

Twelve vendors lined the park including food, jewelry, soap, and other handmade items.

Children enjoyed face painting, lawn games, and inflatables, while live entertainment was provided for the adults.

All money raised through donations goes back to the city for planning next year’s event.

Greg Richmond, Mayor Of Goodman, says, “We think it’s awesome. We spend a lot of time working on it, but it’s all worth it at the end of the day and we’re worn out at the end of the day, but then here in a month or so we’ll start talking about next year.”

Richmond adds that he’d like to bring a car show to the Ozark Orchard Festival next year.