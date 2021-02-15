Ozark Electric Cooperative issues Peak Alert

Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, our cooperative system and many utilities throughout the region continue to exceed all-time electricity demand. We are urging members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible. High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Taking steps to decrease your power usage at this time will help while we navigate this extreme weather event.
Tips to help reduce power usage:
- Extreme temperatures and the longer run times on HVAC units will mean higher utility bills.
- Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to help conserve and stay warm.
- Limit the use of larger appliances such as laundry or dishwashers.
- Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers to make meals, rather than relying on your range or oven.
- Be sure to turn off and unplug space heaters that you don’t need to use. Be mindful of the amount of time you utilize a space heater and reduce, if possible.
- Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.
- Unplug/turn off unused electronics, chargers, and lights.