Ozark Christian College Initiates Campus Quarantine

JOPLIN, Mo. — A college in Joplin has announced a short term campus-wide self-quarantine.

Leaders at Ozark Christian College say 10% of students living on campus are already quarantined or in isolation. So they’ll extend that to the entire campus for one week, from September 12th to the 19th.

The student center, fitness center, missions building, and chapel lobbies will be closed – but classes will continue online.

OCC will also suspend fall sports for the semester, including men & women’s cross country, men’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. Campus leaders will re-evaluate conditions at the end of next week.