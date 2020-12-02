Ozark Center’s ‘Recovery Up’ program helps those in the criminal justice system

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some in the criminal justice system struggle with mental health issues while in jail, but now there’s a new option.

The Ozark Center is looking to help people out with the help of their new “Recovery Up” program.

“Substance use, mental health, physical health, it all interacts, as well as being isolated from community, from family, from natural supporters, those are a few reasons why participants might fail,” said Dr. Keren Lowenstein, Recovery Up Project Director.

Oftentimes individuals can’t get the mental health assistance they need once they are involved with the court system and potentially sent to jail.

That’s where the Ozark Center’s new “Recovery Up” program comes in.

“We work with high end need individuals, who are wanting to be successful with their court sentencing and hoping to avoid more hospitalizations and jail time and help them be successful members of the community,” said Lisa Francis, Ozark Center Director of Adult Community Services.

Instead of sending people to several different facilities, Recovery Up is running a one stop shop to help those struggling with mental health in the Jasper County court system to a greater degree.

“One stop shop programs are really where it’s at with conquering disorders because there’s a specialized team in one location, several disciplines working together with the needs of participants,” said Dr. Keren Lowenstein, Recovery Up Project Director.

Compared to trying to recover alone in jail, help from those in the community is vital.

“Research shows that participants are more successful in their own communities, when they have their own support systems around them and that’s one of the key elements of this program,” said Dr. Keren Lowenstein.

The program gives those in need an extra chance to change their future.

“We can actually serve those who are often out of those hospitalizations and courts, we’re just trying to help them be as successful as possible,” said Lisa Francis.

This was all made possible thanks to a four million dollar grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Ozark Center is hoping to assist 100 people in the next four years through Recovery Up.