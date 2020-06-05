Ozark Center Temporarily Closes Autism Facility

The following is a release from Freeman Health System:

JOPLIN, Mo – Ozark Center administration will temporarily cease in-house operations at the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Acting with an abundance of caution and according to CDC guidelines, the facility will close to allow for sanitization and ongoing social distancing as well as self-isolation.

Because of HIPAA standards, this is the extent of the information we can offer at this time. The Leffen Center has been (and will continue) operating according to CDC guidelines following social distancing protocols and masking regulations.