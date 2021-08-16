Overnight fatal crash near Quapaw kills one, teenager in critical condition

QUAPAW, Ok. — One man is dead and a teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in a late-night crash involving two vehicles near the Kansas state line

The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 11:15 P.M. on Sunday, August 15th on U.S. 69A near County Road E 15, about 3 miles northeast of Quapaw, Oklahoma.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy from Baxter Springs, Kansas was driving northbound on U.S. 69A, when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, 43-year-old Isner Made of Miami, Oklahoma was pronounced dead on scene. The teenager was taken to a Joplin hospital, then air flighted to a Springfield hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

