Over 700 Pounds of Prescription Drugs Turned Over to DEA

KANSAS — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Galena Police Department recently participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 19th Drug Take Back Event, held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

“The Drug Take Back Event has proven very successful over the years because it allows residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Chief Deputy Shane Gibson documents the 42 boxes of prescription drugs turned over to the DEA as part of the recent Drug Take Back

“In fact, there was such a clear need for this service, our office along with the Galena Police Department have both installed permanent drop boxes in our lobby’s, so citizens can dispose of drugs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, without having to wait for an official event.”

“This week we will be turning over 712 pounds of prescription drugs over to the DEA for safe disposal. That’s over 700 pounds of prescription drugs that won’t be stolen, intentionally abused or accidently ingested by a child,” concluded Sheriff Groves.