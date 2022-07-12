A ice cream social and candidate forum is held at Memorial Auditorium in Carthage, MO and sponsored by Republican Women of Jasper County.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Area Republicans gather in Carthage tonight for an annual event sponsored by the Republican Women of Jasper County.

Nearly five hundred people were in attendance for an ice cream social and voter education forum.

This evening’s event took place at the Carthage Memorial Auditorium.

23 Republicans on the ballot for the August primary election also took to the stage for a short introduction to those in attendance.

Tonight’s ice cream social also featured a silent auction and a raffle.

Members of the Republican Women of Jasper County say tonight’s gathering is all about education.

“We want people to know that when they go to the polls, they don’t just check a box for their next door neighbor or their friend, that they understand who they’re voting for and why they’re voting for. We have two things that are ballot initiatives: One for the Carthage School District and one in Joplin and those are serious issues and they need to understand them, so we’ve got some information, pro and con so people can go and know what they’re voting for.” Cathy Jo Loy – Vice Chair, Republican Women of Jasper County

The Republican Women of Jasper County are affiliated with the Missouri Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.

Their goal is to encourage the ladies of Jasper County to participate positively in the political process.

The Republican Women of Jasper County meet at 6:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at El Palenque (708 West 4th Street Webb City, MO).

For more information, you can e-mail the the Republican Women of Jasper County, HERE.