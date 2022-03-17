MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — A Cherryvale man was arrested Wednesday after southeast Kansas authorities connected him to a past burglary near Sycamore.

Sixty-two-year-old George Montgomery, of Cherryvale, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage, and Theft by Deception (value between $15K – $25K).

George Montgomery

Sometime between September 1st, 2021 and March 11th, 2022 a burglary occurred near Sycamore, Kansas where a Skeeter Bass boat and other items were stolen from a residence. While some of the property was recovered at an address in Independence, Kansas, some of it was traded for a pickup truck being driven by the yet identified Montgomery.

A deputy spotted Montgomery driving this truck and also learned that he was seen pulling a bass boat stolen from the residence. This deputy reported what he saw to Montgomery County Detectives who took over the case.

Detectives found Montgomery in Cherryvale and brought him into custody for Theft by Deception. During the arrest, detectives found the stolen pickup truck and were advised of even more stolen goods at Montgomery’s residence and three other locations. Four search warrants were obtained for the locations where multiple stolen items were found.

This recovery led to authorities linking Montgomery to the original burglary in Sycamore. Montgomery was booked into the Montgomery County Department of Corrections.

“I am very proud of the tenacity Deputy Steve Gass showed while working this case. Because of his due diligence we were able to solve a burglary case, return some of the stolen property back to the rightful owner and put a repeat offender in jail.” Sheriff Ron Wade said.

“The Detectives, Deputies and Reserve Deputies worked together until midnight last night collecting the stolen items from these locations. It was great to see how well they worked together to get the job done. Their actions showed just how dedicated they are to serve our community.” Wade said, “The estimated property value recovered is more than $25,000.00”.