JOPLIN, Mo. — A local congregation is doing its part to help communities across Southwest Missouri. James River Church kicked off “Project Partnership” with volunteer work throughout the Springfield and Joplin communities. It’s the 24th year for the event.

In Joplin, over 100 volunteers met at Junge Field to sanitize the entire Joplin School District bus fleet. This was also the first year the project extended outside Joplin. Volunteers helped with indoor and outdoor painting projects at Webb City Junior High and High School.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of the community, and so whatever that may be. These projects are usually outside of their annual budget, so this is just us coming alongside the school system, the teachers. We would just really like to help them and lift their arms as they enter into this new school year,” said Devin McDowell, James River Joplin Campus Asst. Pastor.

“It’s just amazing to see everybody, knowing how hot it’s going to be today, willing to give their time, their energy to come out and do something for the community that really means this much,” added Randy Brooks, Volunteer.

Over 1,000 volunteers took part in Project Partnership this year.