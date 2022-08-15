JOPLIN, Mo. — Local students are heading back to school in style after today’s community give back.

Pink Homes held their 2nd Annual Back-to-School Give Back at Salon 529 in downtown Joplin.

Flat branch Home Loans and Celebration Church also joined in the fun to sponsor the event.

Over 100 kids and their families gathered this afternoon for free haircuts, back packs, snacks and photos with the Pink Home’s flamingo.

“Hair cuts are expensive, backpacks are expensive, school supplies is (are) expensive, so we want to be able to equip people to go back to school in style, and look great and have a quality backpack,” said Brian pink, owner of Pink Homes.

“We’re so thankful for the turnout, we love to be able to give back to the community, people who can’t really afford hair cuts right now are kind of scared that they wouldn’t be able to get their kids cuts before they get back to school, we’re able to do that and provide that. Pink Homes is providing backpacks, which is so great. We love to be able to do this and give back to our community, so, I’m glad that we’ve had such a good turnout,” said Catlyn Pink, Owner and Stylist of Salon 529.

Each soon-to-be student left this afternoon with a fresh haircut and a brand-new backpack.