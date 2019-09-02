Ottawa Tribe hosts annual event to honor Native American traditions

MIAMI, Okla. — Native American traditions are honored during the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma’s 56 annual Powwow.

The celebration brought out locals and people from across the nation to participate in the weekend’s festivities.

Committee members say there was once a time that doing their native dances and singing was illegal.

So now, it’s special for families to come together to celebrate their rich history.

During the weekend, kids enjoyed the Junior Olympics playing games like arrow shoot.

There has been plenty of gourd dancing and intertribal war dancing.

Neil Lawhead, Powwow committee member, says, “These Powwow’s and things are a part of the way of life. It’s not just on the weekend, and it’s not just a place to have something to do. It’s a part of our life and part of our family. Family reunion to keep the tradition alive.”

Calisha Burtrum, Second Chief of the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, adds, “I believe the thing that’s unique to us is that we want to be inclusive to everybody. We don’t want to keep it just a tribe for us. We want to make sure everybody gets to enjoy, and that everybody gets to have fun.”

Tribal members say the Powwow is their staple, so they are looking forward to continuing to hold the event for years to come.