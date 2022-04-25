MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland woman, charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, is free on $150,000, District Attorney Kenny Wright said Friday.

Mindy Diane McBrien, 47, was a charge in connection with a February 5 fatal traffic accident which left leaving Quang Xin Ye dead. Ye was a citizen of China residing in Miami.

The probable cause affidavit for McBrien’s arrest was not available.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said MvBrien’s mugshot would not be available until Monday.

“The accident was a terrible tragedy,” said Winston Connor II, McBrien’s attorney.

Connor said he would make additional comments after reviewing the investigative reports.