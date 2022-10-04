MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County man is in jail after allegedly shooting two people.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody and is being held in the Ottawa County jail and the victims were taken to local hospitals. No names have been released.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said the shooting was not related to the jail escape.

Sources close to the shooting investigation said a man shot his son and a woman at his rural Ottawa County residence on 630 road.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.