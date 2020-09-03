UPDATE: Victim Identified in Ottawa CO Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Update

OTTAWA COUNTY, OKLA. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday afternoon in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff`s Office requested the OSBI assist with the homicide of 50-year-old Alicia Williams. Williams died of a gun shot wound in her home off of East Highway 60 in Fairland, Okla.

The investigation led to a juvenile female being the suspect and she was taken into custody. Charges against the suspect are pending.

The OSBI investigation is still open and ongoing.

Original

FAIRLAND, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a shooting death Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 P.M. Ottawa County authorities responded to a rural Fairland unknown disturbance.

Responding sheriffs discovered an adult female with a gun shot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.

OSBI has been requested to assist and at this time, on other information is available.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.