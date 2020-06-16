Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Audit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Auditor has completed the audit of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The audit was requested by the county commissioners back in January, when they asked for an examination of the Sheriff’s budget from July 2016 to June 2019.

The auditor says that sheriff Jeremy Floyd misused the department’s credit card by not following county statutes for credit card use.

The auditor says the sheriff’s department was unable to locate the deposit of over $4,000 that would have come from cash bonds, and the unaccounted for missing funds will be referred to the SAI county audit division for further follow up.

The audit reflected that the payroll records were not consistently maintained or completed for all employees. And alleges that the sheriff’s department failed to deposit grant checks in a timely manner, including holding one check for over two month.

You can find the full audit here.