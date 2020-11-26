Ottawa County sees new elects

There will be a changing of the guard in Ottawa County this January.

“We’re blessed, very happy, ready to get to work,” said Steve Chasteen, Ottawa Commissioner for District 2 Elect. “Little anxious, just ready to get to work. Very blessed.”

Ottawa County is preparing to welcome in a new county commissioner for District 2 and a new sheriff in the new year.

“You know, we won 61 percent of the vote, which was a very large victory compared to previous commissioner races and I credit that to our ability to get out, get the message out of what needs to be done in the county,” Chasteen said.

Business owner Steve Chasteen will be the new District 2 commissioner.

He is replacing Chad Masterson, who had served in the position since 2017.

Chasteen wants to make sure that everybody understands the county’s budget, as well as maintain and construct county roads and bridges.

“Going forward from there is the transparency,” Chasteen said. “One thing you’ll see is we are going to be a transparent office. this, you know, closed meetings, and everything is one thing because of COVID right now, but that means we still can’t communicate, and that’s what needs to be going on here for our constituents in this county.”

David Dean will be sworn in as sheriff in January.

He is a retired detective with the Miami Police Department, serving for 23 years, and also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Dean won the November 3rd election over current sheriff Jeremy Floyd.

“I’m fine, I mean it’s a job I gotta do,” said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff Elect. “I made my mind up that I was gonna do it and I’m gonna do it, so we’ll get it done.”

Dean has many goals for the future of Ottawa County.

“Getting more deputies on the street, getting more vehicles, and getting this jail under control.”

Both Dean and Chasteen will take office the first Monday of January 2021.