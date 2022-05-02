TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man who confessed to sexually touching a child was sentenced Monday.

Jeremy Brandon Lawhorn, 39, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

Lawhorn was indicted in federal court on Dec. 6, 2021.

Lawhorn contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 saying he had touched a 12-year-old minor in a sexual manner.

“Jeremy Lawhorn violated a child’s trust and innocence” Johnson said. “Thankfully, the abuse was stopped and this victim was protected from further harm.””

Lawhorn was charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami; however, the case was dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction. Lawhorn is a Cherokee Nation citizen, and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Quapaw Nation reservation.