MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County inmate died from an accidental fentanyl drug overdose, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.

Michael Victor, 38, died Nov. 13 while incarcerated at the Ottawa County jail.

Hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also noted on the 9-page autopsy report.

“No lethal trauma,” was noted on the report. However, there were previous injuries noted, including a contusion and abrasions to his right hip and left wrist, the report states.

At the time of Victor’s death, a post on a social media site from the sheriff’s department said “inmates advised staff of an inmate not breathing, staff then began CPR until medical personnel arrived who continued CPR.”

Victor had been jailed since Oct. 15 on a stalking charge, online records show.