MIAMI, Okla. — Starting tonight (8/10), the Ottawa County Fair is offering something for everyone, as more people begin to visit the Miami Fair Grounds.

A packed arena of carnival rides, along with several vendors, opened to fair-goers for the first time since the fair opened earlier this week.

Many 4H and FFA students from across Northeast Oklahoma have already shown several breeds of animals.

Tonight, the best looking sheep at goats were judged in the livestock arena.

Cattle will be featured on Thursday evening.

The grand prize in each animal category will be handed out on Saturday (8/13).

Those who have shown animals here for many years say agriculture is at the heart of the Ottawa County Fair.

“Through showing pigs and raising pigs, I’ve learned that I have a real passion for agriculture, and I definitely want to do something agriculture based through my future. I’m getting ready to go to NEO and I’m going to major in Animal Science and hopefully my passion for agriculture will take me farther and maybe I’ll be able to come back to my county fair in my community to bring that back and bring back what I know about agriculture and advocate,” said Taylor Fent who shows pigs at the Ottawa County Fair.

The Ottawa County Fair comes to an end on Saturday night (8/13) with an event that has become very popular over the years: “The Buddy Show.”

This is where special needs students, mentored by their 4H and FFA peers, show several animal breeds for judging.