OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — It’s never a good idea to leave unused prescription medications around the house.

In Oklahoma, residents had the chance to get them out of the house. All part of the Oklahoma State University Extension Office’s “Drug Take Back” event today.

Kathy Enyart is the director of the Ottawa County OSU Extension Office.

“One our projects, our county projects has been to educate the public on the importance of not keeping their unused prescriptions and over-counter medicines or expired in their cabinets so we’re trying to make Ottawa County safer,” Enyart said.

There are three locations in the county where prescription meds can be dropped off anytime year round: the lobby of the Miami Police Department, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribal Police Department in Wyandotte.