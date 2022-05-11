MIAMI, Okla. – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for Aug. 23 to fill the post of Ottawa County Commissioner.

Larry McElhaney is acting county commissioner filling the remaining term for Steve Chasteen for District Two, who resigned on Monday. McElhaney was appointed as acting commissioner on Tuesday.

Stitt released the executive proclamation on Tuesday.

The filing period for the Special Election is May 23, 24, and 25, with the Special Primary Election if needed on August 23 and a Special General Election on November 8, the proclamation states.

The term expires in 2024.

Chasteen announced on his political page on April 19 that he had written Stitt and informed the Board of County Commissioner he was resigning. His post said his reasons for resigning were “solely focused on health, wellbeing, and family.”

The 500-square mile of District Two primarily covers Wyandotte and portions of Peoria and Miami.