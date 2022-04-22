MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County commissioner is stepping down according to a social media post.

Steven Chasteen, Ottawa County Commissioner for District Two announced on his political page on April 19 he had written Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Still and informed the Board of County Commissioner he was resigning.

No effective date was given for Chasteen’s resignation and Chasteen’s post said his reasons for resigning were “solely focused on health, wellbeing and family.”

Chasteen declined to comment on the resignation when contacted on Thursday. His resignation is not on Monday’s Ottawa County Commissioner’s Agenda.

In Chasteen’s post, he writes “it is best to step aside and allow Paula Hedrick the first Ottawa County Female Commissioner to step into my place and take D2 (District Two) to the next step.”

Stitts will call a special election within 30 days after the vacancy in the county commissioners’ office occurs, according to state law.

The Ottawa County Election Board confirmed Chasteen’s term expires in 2024.