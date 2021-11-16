Ottawa Co Jail inmate dies, OSBI investigating

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an in custody death at the Ottawa County Jail from Saturday.

On November 13th, detention staff at the jail were alerted to 38-year-old Michael W. Victor after inmates reported Victor was having medical issues.

Staff rendered aid to Victor and transported him to Miami Integris Hospital where he later died.

The body has been transported to the Oklahoma Office of the StateMedical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.