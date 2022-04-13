OSWEGO, Kans. — A local family is stepping up to help preserve history in Oswego.

The Oswego-Service Valley School District will soon receive a new senior display. The original one was installed 7-years ago, as a gift from the class of 1943 — and displayed senior pictures — some dating back to 1892. That board stopped working, and the District reached out to its alumni for help.

The community reacted quickly. Just this morning, the McBrien family made a donation to cover the costs of replacing the board.

“Very involved in our schools and very involved in our community, but that’s typical small towns. We have so many people like Steve and his wife and family that get involved with our schools and step up and donate and volunteer their time, so thank you to the McBrien family,” said Douglas Beisel, USD 504 Superintendent.

The hope is to have the new board up and running before the end of the school year.